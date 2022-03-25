Robert Lee convicted in shooting death of Lodi podiatrist Tom Shock

Mar. 25—STOCKTON — The man suspected of coordinating the murder of a prominent Lodi podiatrist he believed was responsible for his wife's death was convicted in San Joaquin County Superior Court this week.

San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar announced Thursday afternoon that a jury found Robert Elmo Lee, 83, of Lodi, guilty of first-degree murder with a special circumstance of murder for financial gain for his role in the shooting death of Dr. Thomas Shock.

"Thank you to Deputy District Attorney Ted McGarvey for his continued pursuit of justice for the victim and the Shock family," Salazar said in a media statement.

"I also extend my gratitude to the dedicated Lodi Police Department detectives for their thorough investigative work and Chief Sierra Brucia for his unparalleled leadership," she added. "The conclusion of this case sends a clear message that my office will hold those who harm members of our community accountable to the full extent of the law."

Shock was killed in the doorway of his Rivergate home on Aug. 1, 2018. Just weeks later, on Sept.. 26, Raymond Jacquett was arrested in Sacramento on suspicion of the murder.

Three other men — Christopher Costello, Mallory Stewart and Lee — were arrested shortly afterward.

According to a warrant released by the court in 2018, Lee's wife Bonnie, who died in 2016, had seen Shock for an ingrown toenail in 2011. The warrant referred to a complaint filed against Shock to the California Board of Podiatric Medicine regarding his treatment of a patient identified by the initials "B.L.," and alleged that Shock's "substandard care" led to part of her foot being amputated in 2012.

During the investigation into Shock's death, a local man told detectives he knew Lee for years, and that he blamed the doctor for his wife's death.

Lee told detectives he was glad Shock was dead, but denied involvement in his murder. However, he could not explain how a medical document and complaint against Shock that had been in his possession ended up at the doctor's house the night of his murder, the warrant said.

The District Attorney's Office said Stewart recently pled guilty to murder in the first degree, as well as a weapons enhancement, for his role as the shooter. Last July, Costello was found guilty for his participating role in the crime, and Jacquett was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison in December 2019 as his role as the getaway driver.

Both Lee and Stewart will return to court for sentencing before Judge Lauren P. Thomasson for sentencing on May 16.