Robert McEwen Just Bought 29% More Shares In Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS)

Investors who take an interest in Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS) should definitely note that insider Robert McEwen recently paid CA$0.05 per share to buy CA$400k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 29%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Inventus Mining

In fact, the recent purchase by Robert McEwen was the biggest purchase of Inventus Mining shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of CA$0.07. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Inventus Mining insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 29% of Inventus Mining shares, worth about CA$3.3m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Inventus Mining Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Inventus Mining insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Inventus Mining has 6 warning signs (and 5 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

