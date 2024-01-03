Robert Menendez accused of accepting bribes linked to Qatar

Bob Menendez and his wife Nadine arrive for a court appearance at Manhattan Federal Court, September 2023 - Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images North America

US Senator Robert Menendez has been accused of accepting bribes linked to Qatar in a new federal indictment.

Prosecutors said on Tuesday that the Democrat politician had helped a businessman secure investment from a Qatari company with ties to the Gulf state’s rulers, in exchange for gold bars and cash.

The new allegations deepen the legal challenges facing Mr Menendez, who was previously charged with taking bribes to act as an agent of Egypt and advance Cairo’s interests.

The 70-year-old has denied any wrongdoing and rejected calls for him to resign, but relinquished his chairmanship of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee in September amid mounting political pressure.

The new allegations, filed in Manhattan federal court, accuse Mr Menendez and his wife Nadine of receiving gold and tickets to a Formula One race, in exchange for helping businessman Fred Daibes negotiate a multimillion-dollar investment for a real estate project in New Jersey.

According to the indictment, he introduced Mr Daibes in June 2021 to a member of the Qatari royal family who ran an investment company.

The indictment did not identify the member of the Qatari royal family allegedly involved.

Prosecutors said Mr Menendez made public statements favourable to Qatar, and in August 2021 gave Mr Daibes an advance look at a press release praising the country’s government.

“You might want to send to them,” Mr Menendez told Mr Daibes in an encrypted message, according to the indictment.

Mr Menendez has been accused of accepting gold bars and cash in exchange for investment in Qatar - Mariam Zuhaib/AP

By May 2022, the Qatari company, which was not named, signed a letter of intent to enter a joint venture with Mr Daibes’ company, prosecutors said.

Mr Menendez was soon rewarded, prosecutors said, when a Qatari official gave a relative of Nadine Menendez tickets to the May 2022 Formula One race in Miami, and Mr Daibes gave the senator a gold bar.

Later that month, after dining with his wife and Mr Daibes, the Democrat did a Google search for “one kilo gold price,” prosecutors said.

Mr Daibes and Nadine Menendez have also been indicted and pleaded not guilty, with the trial set for May 6.

Adam Fee, a lawyer for Mr Menendez, said in a statement that prosecutors lacked proof of any wrongdoing.

“What they have instead is a string of baseless assumptions and bizarre conjectures based on routine, lawful contacts between a Senator and his constituents or foreign officials. They are turning this into a persecution, not a prosecution,” he said.

“At all times, Senator Menendez acted entirely appropriately with respect to Qatar, Egypt, and the many other countries he routinely interacts with. Those interactions were always based on his professional judgement as to the best interests of the United States because he is, and always has been, a patriot.”

Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a press conference after announcing that Menendez was indicted on corruption charges - Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images North America

In the Egypt-related charges, Mr Mendendez has been accused of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from three New Jersey residents between 2018 and 2022, and of having used his “power and influence to protect, to enrich those businessmen and to benefit the government of Egypt”.

Tuesday’s superseding indictment said that agents had found over $480,000 in cash stuffed into envelopes “and hidden in clothing, closets, and a safe” during a search of Mr Menendez’s home.

Some of the cash was found in jackets emblazoned with the senator’s name, according to the indictment.

Mr Menendez, a New Jersey senator since 2006 whose parents immigrated to the United States from Cuba, has previously denied that he committed any crimes.

He now faces four conspiracy charges, including conspiring to commit bribery, honest services fraud, extortion and acting as a foreign agent.

