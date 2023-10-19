Robert Menendez: Senator's wife pleads not guilty in foreign agent case

US Senator Bob Menendez's wife, Nadine, has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring with her husband to act as a foreign agent of Egypt.

The indictment alleges the couple, who are already facing bribery charges, provided "sensitive US government information" to help Egypt's government.

Mr Menendez, who has refused to resign from the Senate, is scheduled to appear in court on 23 October.

The senator denies any wrongdoing.

On Wednesday, the defendants entering the pleas included Ms Menendez, and Egyptian American businessman, Wael Hana, who too is accused of the foreign agent conspiracy charge in the case.

In September, prosecutors charged Mr Menendez and his wife with accepting bribes of cash, gold, payments toward a home mortgage and a luxury vehicle from three New Jersey businessmen, including Mr Hana, as part of a scheme to use the senator's influence to increase US aid and military sales to Egypt.

The additional indictment filed last week by New York federal prosecutors alleged Mr Menendez used "his influence and power to breach his official duty in ways that benefited the Government of Egypt".

During his time on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee - which he has now stepped down from - Mr Menendez allegedly encouraged fellow senators to lift a hold on $300m (£246m) in aid to Egypt and provided sensitive US government information to help it, according to prosecutors.

The indictment alleges the conspiracy occurred between January 2018 and June 2022.

It also includes new photos of Mr Menendez and his wife, Nadine, dining with Egyptian officials at a steakhouse in Washington, DC. Nadine asked: "What else can the love of my life do for you?" prosecutors alleged.

According to the indictment, "public officials, including Members of Congress, are prohibited from agreeing to be or acting as an agent of a foreign principal required to register under FARA", which is the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

In a statement last week, Senator Menendez called the accusation false and defended himself against the charges.

"I again ask people who know me and my record to give me the chance to present my defense and show my innocence," he said. "Piling new charge upon new charge does not make the allegations true."

Over 30 Senate Democrats have called on Mr Menendez to resign, including fellow New Jersey Senator Cory Booker.