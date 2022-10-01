Robert Millner Is The Chairman of the Board of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) And Just Spent AU$2.7m On Shares

Those following along with Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Robert Millner, Chairman of the Board of the company, who spent a stonking AU$2.7m on stock at an average price of AU$26.56. While that only increased their holding size by 0.7%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Robert Millner was the biggest purchase of Washington H. Soul Pattinson shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$26.79. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While Washington H. Soul Pattinson insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Washington H. Soul Pattinson Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Washington H. Soul Pattinson insiders own 5.3% of the company, worth about AU$513m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Washington H. Soul Pattinson Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Washington H. Soul Pattinson insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Washington H. Soul Pattinson. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Washington H. Soul Pattinson and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

