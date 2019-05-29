How Mueller's Farewell Subtly Rebuked Trump

Special Counsel Robert Mueller subtly rebuked several of President Donald Trump’s long-standing arguments about Russian interference in the 2016 election and related investigations.

Speaking at the Department of Justice Wednesday morning, the former FBI director formally ended his probe, two years and 12 days since he was appointed by then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

In a carefully worded nine-minute statement, Mueller stuck to the conclusions of his team’s 448-page report: that Russia systematically interfered in the 2016 election by hacking, that investigators found “insufficient evidence” to find any Americans conspired with the Russians in that effort and that his team pointedly did not say whether or not Trump obstructed justice during the investigation.

But in doing so, Mueller also rebutted several of Trump’s favorite claims about the investigation.

Russia systematically interfered with the 2016 election

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with top officials of the Federation Council and State Duma and relevant committees, at the Kremlin on Dec. 21, 2016. | Sergey Guneev—Sputnik/AP More

What Mueller said: “As alleged by the grand jury in an indictment, Russian intelligence officers who were part of the Russian military launched a concerted attack on our political system. … And at the same time, as the grand jury alleged in a separate indictment, a private Russian entity engaged in a social media operation where Russian citizens posed as Americans in order to interfere in the election.”

How that contradicts Trump: Trump has repeatedly questioned whether Russia interfered in the election. “I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today,” he said while standing next to Putin at a July 2018 press conference in Helsinki.

Russia sought to damage Clinton and help Trump

Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump listens during the town hall debate at Washington University on Oct. 9, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. | Win McNamee—Getty Images More

What Mueller said: “They used sophisticated cyber techniques to hack into computers and networks used by the Clinton campaign. They stole private information, and then released that information through fake online identities and through the organization WikiLeaks. The releases were designed and timed to interfere with our election and to damage a presidential candidate.”

How that contradicts Trump: Trump repeatedly argued that Russia actually opposed him in the 2016 election. “There was no collusion between us and Russia. In fact, the opposite. Russia spent a lot of money on fighting me. And if you think about it, I want a strong military,” he said in press remarks in August of 2017.