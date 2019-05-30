Robert Mueller made clear: he couldn't have indicted Trump even if he wanted to





For those who hoped that Robert Mueller’s first public comments since his report was released would do what it failed to – free us from a demagogue who has taken American democracy hostage – Wednesday must have come as a disappointment. If Mueller’s parting words as special counsel had a familiar ring, it is because they echoed, often verbatim, statements that appear in his lengthy report.

And yet in his characteristically restrained manner Mueller did, I believe, seek to set the record straight on his report’s most contested conclusion:

“If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so. We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime.”

In the minds of many, the report’s conditional form, “If we had had confidence …”, suggested that Mueller and his team had failed to reach closure on whether Donald Trump had, in fact, obstructed justice. The language bespoke ambivalence – some actions by the president supported a finding of obstruction, others did not. The evidence was not dispositive. Reasonable persons could reach different conclusions.

This is precisely how the attorney general, William Barr, spun the report. Claiming to have carefully reviewed the full 448 pages of findings, Barr announced that the report did not make a case for obstruction. No matter that nothing in the Mueller report could possibly have led Barr to conclude otherwise. His memo of 8 June 2018, when Barr was essentially lobbying to replace Jeff Sessions as head of the justice department, makes clear that the would-be attorney general was not about to endorse Mueller’s findings. Indeed, that’s why he was chosen for the job.

The memo, noted by the press but barely analyzed, makes for extraordinary reading. Over 18 single-spaced pages, Barr attacks Mueller’s “Obstruction” Theory – the scare quotes appear in the original – as “fatally flawed” and “legally unsupportable”, liable to do “lasting damage to the presidency”. For Barr, James Comey’s firing was legally irrelevant, as would have been the ordered firing of Mueller. Indeed, no firing decision by the president – even if designed to derail an investigation of his own alleged crimes – can possibly qualify as obstruction for the simple reason that the president’s powers over such matters are plenary.

And so, when Barr concluded, in his four-page memo on 24 March, that the Mueller investigation failed to support a case for obstruction, he had not, as some have suggested, caved in to pressure from the White House. He was simply repeating a conclusion he had boldly framed 10 months before the ink had dried on special counsel’s report.

Alas, the report, once Barr permitted its released, appeared not to directly challenge this highly tendentious spin. By framing his conclusions in a conditional – “If we had had confidence” – Mueller let stand the notion that the evidence pointed in different directions and that no definitive conclusion could be reached on the matter.

On Wednesday, Mueller sought to correct matters – without actually saying anything new. In an age of hysterical megaphoning, Mueller’s muted messaging sounded almost quaint. So what did we hear? Nothing we hadn’t heard before – if we’ve been listening closely. But have we?