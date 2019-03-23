Robert Mueller report: Democrats say they are prepared to battle for access to full contents of Trump-Russia probe

House Democrats, concerned president Donald Trump‘s attorney general may withhold evidence of wrongdoing uncovered by special counsel Robert Mueller, are preparing for potential battle over access to the full contents of Mr Mueller’s newly completed report, vowing to pursue it and any underlying investigative materials in court if necessary.

“We will fight” for the full report, said representative Jerrold Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, emphasising that Democrats expect complete transparency from Mr Mueller and the Justice Department, save for redactions of classified information that could jeopardise sensitive law enforcement methods if disclosed publicly.

Attorney general William Barr informed the heads of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees in a letter on Friday he might be able to advise them of Mr Mueller’s “principal conclusions as soon as this weekend”.

He also noted neither Mr Barr nor his predecessors had challenged any actions Mr Mueller took during his probe.

But with limited power to compel information from potential witnesses, congressional Democrats are looking to Mr Mueller’s findings to inform their investigations of Mr Trump’s campaign, businesses and alleged foreign ties – and insist they will be satisfied with nothing short of a complete account of the results and the evidence that informed them.

“The special counsel’s investigation focused on questions that go to the integrity of our democracy itself: whether foreign powers corruptly interfered in our elections, and whether unlawful means were used to hinder that investigation,” house speaker Nancy Pelosi and senate minority leader Charles Schumer said in a joint statement after Mr Barr announced Mr Mueller had completed his report. “The American people have a right to the truth. The watchword is transparency.”

The stakes are high: If the special counsel found evidence Mr Trump committed a crime, participated in a cover up, or otherwise engaged in conduct undermining the public trust, it could fuel calls for impeachment, which Democratic leaders have resisted absent proof of wrongdoing.

According to the Justice Department, Mr Mueller has not recommended any further indictments – news Mr Trump’s defenders in the GOP took as vindication.

“The reports that there will be no new indictments confirm what we’ve known all along: there was never any collusion with Russia,” representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the House’s second-ranking Republican, said in a statement.

Mr Trump’s disdain for Mr Mueller’s probe, which he has labelled a “witch hunt”, and his animus towards congressional oversight, which he considers “presidential harassment”, have fed Democrats’ suspicion he might have something to hide and might attempt to force Mr Barr to conceal any unsavoury details from public view.

As a result, Ms Pelosi and Mr Schumer warned on Friday it was “imperative” Mr Barr publicise Mr Mueller’s findings no later than the president was made aware of the report’s contents.

“Attorney general Barr must not give President Trump, his lawyers or his staff any ‘sneak preview’ of special counsel Mueller’s findings or evidence,” they said. “The White House must not be allowed to interfere in decisions about what parts of those findings or evidence are made public.”

Republicans say the full report should be released. But they have stopped short of echoing the Democrats’ concerns, expressing faith Mr Barr will be as transparent as possible – indicating they will defer to Mr Barr, not fight him.

“We’re jumping about 60 steps too far,” said the Judiciary Committee’s ranking minority-party member, representative Douglas Collins when asked about the Democrats’ plans. “At this point in time I’m not going to question my attorney general’s veracity or the fact that he’s going to do what he says he’s going to do. Until he proves me wrong.”

Regulations governing Mr Mueller’s work, which centres on Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election and whether anyone in the Trump campaign conspired with those efforts, require the special counsel only to provide Mr Barr with a confidential report explaining why he elected to prosecute certain individuals or declined to do so.

Mr Barr may release the report publicly, if he deems it “in the public interest.” That is not required, though he is under considerable pressure to do so.