Robert Mueller report will be a gold mine of improprieties. Trump shouldn't celebrate yet.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report has been delivered to Attorney General William Barr and an unnamed Department of Justice official has said Mueller is not recommending any additional indictments related to his investigation. But before purchasing a French vineyard, and branding a celebratory “Trump Champagne,” the president should have his legal team look closely at the evidence in Mueller’s report.

A Mueller decision to decline any new indictments does not, by itself, mean that Mueller concluded President Donald Trump committed no crimes. It only means that Mueller followed DOJ protocol that prohibits the department from indicting a sitting president.

Mueller has already concluded that Russia interfered in our presidential election. He said as much when he indicted 13 Russian operatives, in February 2018, for their illegal efforts to ensure that Trump won the election. Whether Trump or members of his campaign coordinated with Russia’s endeavor to install Trump as president has been an open question Mueller was tasked to answer.

Until Mueller’s report is fully disclosed, it is impossible to know whether it holds an impeachment crosshair or a halo of absolution. There are many possibilities. Maybe there is evidence that Trump and his campaign conspired with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election. Maybe a case against Trump campaign officials is strongest with Trump as an indicted co-conspirator, so charges will be delayed until he leaves office. Maybe there is evidence to support a conspiracy between Trump, his campaign, and Russia, but the evidence is not sufficient to meet the “beyond a reasonable doubt” standard needed to indict. Or, maybe there is no evidence that Trump or his campaign conspired with Russia.

Profoundly 'swamp-like' conduct at the least

Given the evidence already breaking the seams of the public domain, it is hard to imagine that Mueller’s report will offer a full exoneration of the president and his campaign. Democrats may be disappointed that Mueller did not indict the likes of Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner, who many consider the closest orbiting co-conspirators to the president. But, given the signs that Mueller’s investigation has been thorough, his report will likely be a treasure trove of evidence that, if not establishing outright crimes, will establish profoundly “swamp-like” conduct by Trump and members of his inner circle.

Perhaps the most significant question Mueller’s report can answer is whether there is evidence that Trump has been compromised by Russia. It may not be a crime to lie to the American public about currying favor with a foreign adversary, to make hundreds of millions of dollars by building Trump Tower Moscow. But it helps explain the president’s siding with Vladimir Putin over U.S. intelligence agencies and his refusal to implement congressionally mandated sanctions against Russia for its election interference.

If Mueller’s report is the gold mine of impropriety I predict it to be, expect Barr to refuse full disclosure and the resulting battle to end up in the Supreme Court.

Trump has fed us a steady diet of corruption

Should the report ultimately be released in full, assessments of its value will undoubtedly break along partisan lines. The Fox News militia, the Sarah Sanders-Kellyanne Conway tag team and the GOP bobble heads will echo a pronouncement of vindication if Mueller’s report produces anything less than a smoking gun.