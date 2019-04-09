Robert Mueller report to be made public ‘within a week’, US attorney general says

William Barr, US attorney general, was answering questions about his four-page summary of the Mueller report for the first time - Getty Images North America

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian election meddling and obstruction of justice claims will be made public “within a week”, US attorney general William Barr has said.

Mr Barr said the report, which is nearly 400 pages long, will have colour-coded redactions but each one would include an explanatory note about why the information was being kept secret.

He also declined to say whether the White House had been briefed on the report, raising suspicions that Donald Trump may have been given a heads’ up about the full findings.

Currently just a four-page summary of Mr Mueller’s top-line conclusions has been released which was written by Mr Barr, an appointee of Mr Trump.

Mr Mueller concluded there was no conspiracy between Mr Trump or his campaign aides and the Kremlin during the 2016 presidential election, according to Mr Barr’s summary, which was released last month.

Robert Mueller, the special counsel, investigated Russian election meddling and claims Donald Trump obstructed justice for 22 months. His report is nearly 400 pages long Credit: AP Photo/Evan Vucci More

However the summary also stated that Mr Mueller did not clear Mr Trump over obstructing the investigation, deciding instead to hand the decision to the Justice Department.

Mr Barr and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, then decided no crime had been committed.

The publication of the full redacted report promises to be a key moment in the fallout from the investigation, now complete, which hung over Mr Trump’s presidency for 22 months.

Leading Democrats have accused Mr Barr of putting a positive spin on Mr Mueller’s findings in his summary, while Mr Trump has claimed “complete exoneration” from the investigation.

Answering questions about his summary for the first time during an appearance before House and Senate appropriations committees, Mr Barr said the full report would soon be published.

“From my standpoint, within a week, I will be in a position to release the report to the public,” said Mr Barr, confirming he was on track to hit a self-imposed deadline of the middle of April.

Mr Barr said that redactions would be made for four reasons, including testimony that was given before a grand jury, and repeatedly defended the approach.

He said that Mr Mueller and his team were helping to identify which parts of the report should be redacted and that explanations would be given for any information held back.

Mr Barr, who only took up the position of attorney general in February, also defended his actions over the Mueller report amid probing questions from Democratic congressman.

He insisted he had acted appropriately in clearing Mr Trump over obstruction of justice claims within just 48 hours of getting the full report, saying that discussions with Mr Mueller gave him an “inkling” of the findings weeks before the report was handed in.

Mr Barr said that Mr Mueller and his team had not reviewed or helped draft his four-page summary of the report which cleared Mr Trump of committing obstruction of justice.

Mr Barr also said that Congress would not initially get an unredacted version of the Mueller report, despite Democrats demanding just that. He said he would be happy to discuss the issue again after the redacted report was published.

One other response also raised eyebrows. Mr Barr was asked whether the White House had seen or been briefed on the full contents of the report beyond what was contained in his public letters.