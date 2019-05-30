Robert Mueller speaks, but this shouldn't be his last word on Donald Trump

In his first and last public appearance Wednesday as special counsel, Robert Mueller did a service to his country. True, in those fewer than 10 televised minutes, the famously reticent lawman didn't go beyond his 448-page report released last month. He took no questions. He said he was resigning and closing up shop. And he made plain his desire to let the report speak for itself.

But Mueller repeated, in concise and clear language, his damning findings that Russians interfered in the 2016 presidential election to favor Donald Trump, and that the investigation did not clear Trump of committing a crime:

►"Russian intelligence officers who were part of the Russian military launched a concerted (cyber) attack on our political system ... designed and timed to interfere with our election and to damage a (Democratic) presidential candidate."

►"If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not (obstruct justice), we would have said that."

Mueller, a former FBI director and decorated Vietnam War veteran, has said this before in writing. But by breaking with his protocol of speaking only through written indictments and reports — papers most Americans, including a good many members of Congress, never read — the special counsel reached a wider audience with his core message.

Without mentioning Trump by name, he defended the integrity of his investigation and refuted the president's false argument that Mueller's conclusions represented a "total exoneration."

FORMER FBI DEPUTY DIRECTOR: Let the special counsel’s report speak for itself

More: What will Robert Mueller do next? Here's what happened to investigators of Watergate, Iran-Contra and Clinton

With his remarks Wednesday, Mueller clearly sought to preempt an appearance before Congress by arguing that he has nothing further to say. "I hope and expect this to be the only time that I will speak about this matter," Mueller said.

But that isn't for him to decide.

Mueller is clearly leaving Trump's fate in the lap of Congress, which has a responsibility to hear from the special counsel in a public setting. He should be asked about his findings, his investigation — which cost taxpayers an estimated $31 million — and his interactions with Attorney General William Barr.

In particular, confusion persists about Mueller's labored explanation for why he felt constrained to say — flat out — whether Trump committed obstruction. Mueller repeated an analysis that because Justice Department rules prohibit a sitting president from being indicted, it would be "unfair to potentially accuse somebody of a crime when there can be no court resolution of the actual charge." But if fairness is a key consideration, is it fair to leave the president under a cloud of double-negative suspicion?

Among the other questions we'd like to hear Mueller address: Does he think the nation needs a new process for investigating sitting presidents? Why wasn't Trump subpoenaed to testify in person? Did Barr accurately characterize the report? Should the report serve as a road map for impeachment?

Moreover, Mueller's brief public remarks came amid a tug of war between House committees engaging in their constitutional duty of oversight and a Trump White House committed to blocking people from appearing before Congress.

If the man who led the Russia investigation is allowed to avoid testifying, what message does that send to other recalcitrant witnesses?

USA TODAY's editorial opinions are decided by its Editorial Board, separate from the news staff. Most editorials are coupled with an opposing view — a unique USA TODAY feature.





To read more editorials, go to the Opinion front page or sign up for the daily Opinion email newsletter. To respond to this editorial, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.





If you can't see this reader poll, please refresh your page.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Robert Mueller speaks, but this shouldn't be his last word on Donald Trump