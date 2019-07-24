Robert Mueller testifies: Russian election interference was 'serious,' Trump was 'not exculpated'

WASHINGTON — Former special counsel Robert Mueller told lawmakers in during a highly-anticipated hearing Wednesday that the investigation he supervised revealed a "serious" threat to American democracy from Russian election interference and reinforced his conclusion that he had "not exculpated" President Donald Trump.

"This deserves the attention of every American," Mueller said, opening testimony that largely tracked with the details of his investigation of the Kremlin's efforts to sway the election that put Trump in office.

In 3 1/2 hours of testimony Wednesday morning before the House Judiciary Committee, Mueller seldom veered from the written text of his 448-page report released to the public in April, often referring lawmakers to the document's text. In the afternoon, he returned to face questions from the Intelligence Committee.

“Your investigation determined that the trump campaign – including trump himself – knew that a foreign power was intervening in our election and welcomed it, built Russian meddling into their strategy, and used it," Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said in his opening statement during the second of the day's back-to-back hearings. "Worse than all the lies and the greed is the disloyalty to country."

Rep. Devin Nunes of California the Intelligence Committe's ranking member, echoed accusations that the FBI investigation that later became the special counsel probe was "marred with corruption" and bias against Trump. “It’s time to close the curtain on the Russia hoax,” he said. “The conspiracy theory is dead.”

House Democrats spent the morning asking him to confirm episodes detailed in that report, focusing on the president's efforts to thwart the special counsel investigation, while Republicans sought to poke holes in Mueller's legal theory and air allegations of bias and wrongdoing.

Mueller, in terse answers, offered little for either side.

"The report is my testimony. And I will stay within that text," Mueller said at the start of a pair of hearings Democrats hope could change the trajectory of Trump's presidency.

Mueller, who led the FBI during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, said he considers Russia's "sweeping and systematic" interference in American elections is among the most serious challenges to democracy he's seen. He also said that his team's investigation of efforts to obstruct the inquiry into Russia's actions "was of critical importance."

"Obstruction of justice strikes at the core of the government's effort to find the truth and to hold wrongdoers accountable," Mueller said.

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller arrives before testifying to the House Judiciary Committee about his report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. More

Echoing the findings of his report, he told lawmakers that the Russian government had interceded in the election to benefit Trump, though he acknowledged that his office had not found sufficient evidence to charge Trump or anyone associated with his campaign had conspired in that undertaking. At same time, however, he affirmed the steps Trump took to thwart his inquiry, including ordering an aide to fire the special counsel and asking his lawyer to create false records.

At times, Mueller appeared to struggle to keep up with the volley of inquiries, asking that questions be repeated, appealing for help locating citations in the report. At other times, lawmakers raised their arms to flag Mueller's attention, as the questioning moved across the panel.

Asked by one lawmaker, Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., whether "you did not indict Donald Trump is because of (Justice Department) opinion that you cannot indict a sitting president, correct?" Mueller replied: "That is correct."

He told another lawmaker that Justice Department rules allow the government to bring charges against a president once he leaves office, but he did not say Trump should be charged.