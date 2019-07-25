After Robert Mueller's warning, a broad agreement on election threats but not on what to do about them

WASHINGTON — Barely a day after former special counsel Robert Mueller sounded an alarm over Russian election meddling, the Senate offered a reminder of how turbulent and fractious efforts to secure U.S. elections have become.

Republicans who control the Senate blocked two bills, both offered by Democrats, that would have required political campaigns to report attempts at interference by foreign interests. A third Democratic proposal, aimed at thwarting hacking attacks against senators and their staffs, also bit the dust.

Meanwhile, Senate investigators said in a new report that Russian hackers appeared to have targeted election offices in all 50 states in 2016 as they probed for weaknesses in American defenses.

With a little more than a year to go until Americans select a president in 2020, the events combined to lay bare the looming challenges confronting lawmakers, security officials and the nation's electoral system.

Mueller's two-year investigation of Russia's efforts in 2016 determined that the Kremlin had engaged in a "sweeping" assault on the U.S. political system. And while lawmakers from both parties and President Donald Trump's administration have largely agreed on the need to guard against similar attacks in the future, there is little agreement on how to do it.

"The Russian government's (continuing) efforts to interfere in our election is among the most serious," Mueller told the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday. "I hope it's not the new the new normal, but I fear it is."

More: Mueller sounded an alarm on Russian meddling in the 2020 election. Here is what happened last time

More: From impeachment to indictment: 5 repercussions from Robert Mueller's testimony

More: Mueller sounded an alarm on Russian meddling in the 2020 election. Here is what happened last time

Former Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller, III is sworn in before testifying to House Judiciary Committee on ‘Oversight of the Report on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election.’ Mueller - who investigated alleged Russian interference during the 2016 presidential election - said in May that his report ‘speaks for itself.’ More

Broad agreement on the threats

Indeed, lawmakers, former federal officials and cyber security analysts said much more work was necessary to secure the government against an all-but certain new campaign of foreign interference.

A new assessment of election security released Thursday by the Senate Intelligence Committee found that while the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI had taken important steps to improve protective measures, the threat had not been eliminated.

"Cyber-security for electoral infrastructure at the state and local level was sorely lacking in 2016," the committee found. "Despite increased focus over the last three years, some of these vulnerabilities, including aging voting equipment, remain."

State and local defenses are critical, the committee found, because Russia had successfully "exploited the seams between federal authorities...and protection for the states," the report, endorsed by members of both parties, found.

"State election officials, who have primacy in running elections, were not sufficiently warned or prepared to handle an attack from a hostile nation-state actor," the Senate panel concluded.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday authorities were bracing for a new assault.

“In the last few years, we’ve seen many examples of cyber actors targeting political campaigns to glean intelligence,” Wray said in speech at Fordham University. “We’ve also seen examples of actors targeting election infrastructure to obtain (personal information), exact ransoms, temporarily disrupt election operations and undermine voter confidence in the electoral process. We expect much the same in 2020.”

Wray's warning built on a daunting assessment he provided earlier this week to the Senate Judiciary Committee, just a day before Mueller's highly-anticipated House testimony outlining the findings of the two-year investigation into Russian election interference.