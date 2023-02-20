Robert Mugabe’s son charged with smashing up £10,000 worth of cars

Robert Tinotenda Mugabe Jr holds his father's hand at an event in 2017. The son of the former Zimbabwe dictator has been arrested and charged with damaging property - Jekesai Njikizana/AFP via Getty Images

A son of Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe's former president, has been arrested and charged with damaging property after a party where he was accused of smashing up cars.

Robert Tinotenda Mugabe Jr was accused of smashing up £10,000 worth of property at a party in the Strathaven suburb of the capital, Harare.

The former dictator’s son faces three charges of malicious damage to property and two charges of assaulting a police officer, his lawyer said.

The 31-year-old denied the charges and said he was innocent.

Mr Mugabe Jnr is the second child of the former president.

He has spoken in the past of his desire to lead a normal life but along with his younger sibling, Bellarmine Chatunga, has at times been known for lavish spending on parties and alcohol.

The charges were brought by a friend of Mr Mugabe Jr, Nkatazo Sindiso, also aged 31.

Mr Mugabe Jr's lawyer said prosecutors had suggested that the two men come to a negotiated settlement over the alleged damage. Ashiel Mugiya told the BBC that if negotiations failed, the former president’s son would be summoned back to court.

Charges of assault against a police officer are likely to be dropped, he predicted.

Life in his father's shadow

Former president Robert Mugabe died in 2019 at the age of 95, two years after being forced to resign following 37 years in power.

He led the 1970s fight against white-minority rule in what used to be called Rhodesia. He was later accused of using violence to win elections and destroying Zimbabwe's economy.

Mr Mugabe Jr was educated in Dubai, South Africa and Singapore. He has appeared to struggle to deal with life in his father's shadow.

He studied architecture at the University of Johannesburg, where some tutors praised his low-key behaviour.

In an interview last year, he described himself as an architect and a gymnast.

He was a good sportsman growing up and played in the national basketball team. He was described as quiet and popular at the private school where he studied and he played a large role in supporting his ever more disabled father, as his mother tried to take over leadership of the ruling Zanu PF party - which led to the coup d’etat in 2017.

He said last year: “I didn’t have freedom like other children had, and for most of my life I never had that. Financial freedom, yes. Freedom of choice, I didn’t have that because of the position of my dad, so my freedom was limited.”