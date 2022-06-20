Robert De Niro, Al Pacino reunite for 'The Godfather' anniversary
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro joined forces at the Tribeca Festival to celebrate 50 years since the premiere of “The Godfather” with a special screening of the movie.
As the United States marks only the second federally recognized Juneteenth, Black Americans living overseas have embraced the holiday as a day of reflection and an opportunity to educate people in their host countries on Black history. President Joe Biden moved quickly last year to federally recognize the day Black Americans have been celebrating since the last enslaved people were told they were free in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation Proclamation. In Liberia, Saqar Ahhah Ahershu, 45, from Jersey City, New Jersey, is organizing the country’s first “Journey Home Festival.”
President Biden’s hands-off approach to fighting the highest inflation in four decades poses major risks to the economy and his political fortunes. Biden made clear earlier this month he will do nothing to push the Federal Reserve away from increasing interest rates as high as possible to curb price growth. But as the Fed picks…
Sunday night's (June 19) show reportedly lasted around a half hour before the group cut it short.
The Queen finally met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet, during the Platnium Jubilee but their meeting was reportedly very short. Here's why.
The Independent reports Lopez said Emme is her "favorite duet partner of all time" at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala Thursday.
So much for a big liftoff. After pulling some of the worst reviews and early fan reactions ever for a Pixar project, Lightyear proved to be a box office disappointment in its opening weekend. Not only did the Toy Story spin-off post a tepid (by Pixar standards) $51 million during its launch weekend, but it couldn’t even get past Jurassic World: Dominion, which retained the top spot at the box office during its second week of release. So why exactly is everyone going all Zurg on Lightyear? Here’s
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger (@katherineschwarzenegger) Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt has officially made her Instagram debut. On Saturday, June 18, Katherine Schwarzenegger shared a roundup of photos from May and June, including two shots featuring her second daughter with Chris Pratt, Eloise.
"A little sol never hurt anybody," the actress and producer wrote.
Kurt Russell is a pile of mush after seeing longtime partner daughter Goldie Hawn's daughter Kate Hudson's glowing Father's Day 2022 post dedicated to him.
Kylie Jenner posted an image of Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Webster in bed with the baby boy
Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5 has a heartbreaking Padmé Easter egg in its flashback.
Many celebrity fathers in the entertainment industry have sons who have not only followed their career paths, but are also their doppelgängers.
The bride-to-be was photographed holding hands with Ben Affleck in Los Angeles.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/DisneyEver since it was announced, Disney/Pixar’s Lightyear has been confusing people. What initially was expected to be another perfunctory prequel for a beloved character was quickly revealed to be something much more convoluted. Baffling, even. As in it will take audiences infinity to beyond logic.Chris Evans, assuming the role of Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story’s Tim Allen, tweeted a clarification of what kind of origin story this would be,
A royal source said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invited Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids to Lilibet's birthday party, but were snubbed.
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as Owen and Claire in 'Jurassic World Dominion.' If you're asking "Where can I watch the movie'?" read on to find out where you can stream the film.
Fifteen years later, Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey are back for (a lot!) more musical mayhem
The price is wrong for Happy Gilmore and even Julia Fox can't save Uncut JOMS.