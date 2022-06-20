Robert De Niro, Al Pacino reunite for 'The Godfather' anniversary

The AV Club

So much for a big liftoff. After pulling some of the worst reviews and early fan reactions ever for a Pixar project, Lightyear proved to be a box office disappointment in its opening weekend. Not only did the Toy Story spin-off post a tepid (by Pixar standards) $51 million during its launch weekend, but it couldn’t even get past Jurassic World: Dominion, which retained the top spot at the box office during its second week of release. So why exactly is everyone going all Zurg on Lightyear? Here’s