Robert De Niro on Christian Bale: 'He's a wonderful actor'

Speaking at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Robert De Niro discusses working with Christian Bale on the upcoming "Amsterdam" and playing a version of a real person in new film "About My Father." (May 4)

