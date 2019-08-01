Robert Olstein Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter

Olstein Capital Management leader Robert Olstein (Trades, Portfolio) released his second-quarter portfolio earlier this week, listing five new holdings.

With the goal of producing long-term capital appreciation, the guru's New York-based firm invests in undervalued companies that have good financial strength, a competitive edge and are able to generate free cash flow. According to its website, the investment team also takes downside risk into consideration before pursuing a position.

Based on these criteria, Olstein established positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NCLH), Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB), Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS), Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL) and Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IART) during the quarter.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

The guru invested in 95,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line, dedicating 0.83% of the equity portfolio to the holding. The stock traded for an average price of $55.60 per share during the quarter.

The Miami-based cruise line operator has a $10.65 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $49.44 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-book ratio of 1.84 and a price-sales ratio of 1.79.

The Peter Lynch chart shows the stock is trading below its fair value, suggesting it is undervalued.

806489397.png More

GuruFocus rated Norwegian's financial strength 5 out of 10. As a result of issuing approximately $248.68 million in new long-term debt over the past three years, the company has poor interest coverage. In addition, the Altman Z-Score of 1.35 warns it is at risk of going bankrupt.

The company's profitability and growth fared much better, scoring a 9 out of 10 rating. In addition to an expanding operating margin, Norwegian is supported by strong returns that outperform over half of its competitors, consistent earnings and revenue growth and a high Piotroski F-Score of 8, which indicates it has healthy business conditions. The company also has a business predictability rank of 3.5 out of five stars. According to GuruFocus, companies with this rank typically see their stocks gain an average of 9.3% per annum over a 10-year period.

Of the gurus invested in Norwegian, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake with 2.55% of outstanding shares. Other top guru shareholders include Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies, Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio), Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) and First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio).

Schlumberger

After exiting a position in Schlumberger in the second quarter of 2014, Olstein entered a new 125,000-share holding. The trade had an impact of 0.80% on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.35 during the quarter.

The oilfield services provider, which is headquartered in Houston, has a market cap of $55.28 billion; its shares were trading around $39.97 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-book ratio of 1.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.69.

According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is overvalued.

1413069603.png More

Schlumberger's financial strength and profitability and growth were both rated 5 out of 10 by GuruFocus. While the company has adequate interest coverage, the Altman Z-Score of 2.26 suggests it is under some fiscal pressure.

Although the company's operating margin has declined over the past five years, it still outperforms 60% of industry peers. While Schlumberger has a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 6, indicating business conditions are stable, its revenue per share has been declining for several years. It also has a one-star business predictability rank. GuruFocus says companies with this rank typically see their stocks gain an average of 1.1% per year.