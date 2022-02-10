Robert Pattinson says he was 'terrified' by how much energy Willem Dafoe had while filming 'The Lighthouse': 'It's almost like working with a 6-year-old'

Robert Pattinson spoke to GQ about starring in "The Lighthouse" with Willem Dafoe.

Pattinson said that Dafoe has "so much energy" that it was "almost like working with a 6-year-old."

"It was absolutely great working with Willem," he added.

Robert Pattinson said that he was alarmed by how much energy Willem Dafoe had on the set of their 2019 psychological thriller "The Lighthouse."

"It was absolutely great working with Willem," Pattinson said while discussing his most iconic roles in a new video for GQ that coincided with his March 2022 cover story. "We rehearsed for about a week before we started shooting, and he has so much energy. It's just unreal. It's almost like working with a 6-year-old. There's nothing that fatigues them."

Pattinson continued: "I was kind of a little bit terrified at the beginning because we'd rehearse the entire movie, and then the second we got to the end, he's like, 'Again!' and just start doing it again and his energy hadn't even been dented."

"He's the best," the "Batman" star added.

Pattinson and Dafoe starred as two lighthouse keepers named Thomas Howard and Thomas Wake, respectively, in Robert Eggers' black-and-white film, which was set in the 1890s.

"The Lighthouse" was filmed in a small fishing village called Cape Forchu, located in Nova Scotia, Canada, and Pattinson underwent a transformation for the movie.

He grew a mustache — which he called "one of my greatest achievements" during an interview with Seth Meyers — and worked with a dialect coach to nail his character's highly specific accent. Pattinson also put stones in his shoes to make himself hobble, spun in circles to become disoriented, and described himself to Esquire UK as "basically unconscious the whole time."

"I spent so much time making myself throw up," he said. "Pissing my pants. It's the most revolting thing."

Pattinson and Dafoe reflected on their different approaches to the film during a 2018 conversation for Interview magazine.

Dafoe recalled the conditions on the set of "The Lighthouse" being "so harsh that we hardly talked outside of scenes."

The two actors also spoke about the rehearsal period, with Dafoe saying that he felt as though Pattinson "wanted to leap in and not work stuff out, as though it was more real to confront it without any pre-knowledge."

"My idea for 'The Lighthouse' was that if I don't really understand this script on a cerebral level, then I'll try to understand it on a physical level," Pattinson said. "But I must say that I've never seen someone with such a supernatural level of energy as you. I remember watching you and being, like, 'How are you doing this?'

In response, Dafoe applauded Pattinson's "fierce" approach and called the "Twilight" alum "a warrior."

