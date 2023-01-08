Robert Peernock Reveals a Twist in His Wife’s Case

Motley Fool

In November, nearly 66 million Americans, many of whom are aged 62 and over, received a Social Security benefit. President Joe Biden believes he has the solution that can resolve what ails Social Security, but he's going to need the help of newly elected lawmakers to fix it. For each of the past 83 years, the Social Security Board of Trustees has released a report that's examined the financial status of the program over the short term (the next 10 years) and long term (75 years following the release of a report).