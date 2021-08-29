Robert Perry-Smith Is The Independent Director of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) And They Just Picked Up 6.0% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Robert Perry-Smith, recently paid US$23.67 per share to buy US$118k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 6.0%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Five Star Bancorp

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Judson Riggs for US$444k worth of shares, at about US$20.00 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$23.92), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Five Star Bancorp insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Five Star Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Five Star Bancorp insiders own about US$193m worth of shares (which is 47% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Five Star Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Five Star Bancorp. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Five Star Bancorp has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

