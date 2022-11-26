Robert Ryan Is The CEO, MD & Non-Executive Director of Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL) And Just Spent AU$53k On Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL) CEO, MD & Non-Executive Director, Robert Ryan, recently bought AU$53k worth of stock, for AU$0.18 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Rox Resources

Notably, that recent purchase by Robert Ryan is the biggest insider purchase of Rox Resources shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.17 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Robert Ryan.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 8.6% of Rox Resources shares, worth about AU$2.9m, according to our data. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Rox Resources Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Rox Resources stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for Rox Resources (3 are significant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

