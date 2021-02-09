Robert Spano to become music director of Fort Worth Symphony

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Robert Spano will become music director of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra for the 2022-23 season.

The Fort Worth Symphony said Tuesday the conductor will take the title of music director designate this April 1 and music director on Aug. 1, 2022, with a three-year term. He succeeds Miguel Harth-Bedoya, the music director from 2000-20.

Spano, who turns 60 on May 7, had been principal guest conductor since March 2019.

Spano is in his final season as music director of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, a role he has held since 2001. He was music director of the Brooklyn Philharmonic from 1996-04 and has been music director of the Aspen Music Festival and School since 2011. Spano led the world premiere of Nico Muhly’s “Marnie” at New York’s Metropolitan Opera in 2018.

