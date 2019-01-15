Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we are going to look at Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Robert Walters:

0.34 = UK£42m ÷ (UK£335m – UK£200m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Robert Walters has an ROCE of 34%.

Does Robert Walters Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Robert Walters’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 22% average in the Professional Services industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Robert Walters’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

In our analysis, Robert Walters’s ROCE appears to be 34%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 27%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Robert Walters’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Robert Walters has total assets of UK£335m and current liabilities of UK£200m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 60% of its total assets. Robert Walters boasts an attractive ROCE, even after considering the boost from high current liabilities.