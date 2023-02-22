Free!

That's how wide receiver Robert Woods reacted on Twitter to news he was being cut by the Tennessee Titans after one season on Wednesday.

Woods caught 53 passes for 527 yards and two touchdowns last season after being acquired in a trade with the L.A. Rams.

"Joining this team is beneficial for my career," Woods said after the trade last March.

Free! — Robert Woods (@robertwoods) February 22, 2023

Woods followed his one-word tweet with a follow-up: "Where should I go?"

Where should I go 👀😁 — Robert Woods (@robertwoods) February 22, 2023

By releasing Woods, the Titans will save more than $12 million against the salary cap this offseason.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Robert Woods has 1-word response after being cut by Tennessee Titans