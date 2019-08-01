Is Robertet SA (EPA:RBT) Excessively Paying Its CEO?

Philippe Maubert is the CEO of Robertet SA (EPA:RBT). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Philippe Maubert's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Robertet SA has a market capitalization of €1.5b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth €2.6m. (This is based on the year to December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at €434k. We examined companies with market caps from €899m to €2.9b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was €1.0m.

It would therefore appear that Robertet SA pays Philippe Maubert more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Robertet has changed from year to year.

ENXTPA:RBT CEO Compensation, August 1st 2019 More

Is Robertet SA Growing?

On average over the last three years, Robertet SA has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 13% each year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 4.1% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's nice to see a little revenue growth, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Robertet SA Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 127% over three years, Robertet SA has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Robertet SA, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. In addition, shareholders have done well over the same time period. So, considering this good performance, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Robertet shares (free trial).

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

