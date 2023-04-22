Roberto Clemente Bridge will remain closed through December

An iconic piece of the Pirates gameday experience is closed for another season.

The Roberto Clemente Bridge will be shut down through December as part of a nearly $35 million project. The project will repair and replace steel, concrete, sidewalks and more.

Channel 11 has learned it’s not the only Sister Bridge undergoing construction. The Andy Warhol Bridge will be intermittently closed starting Monday, April 24.

Starting Monday, the bridge will be fully closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

If the Pirates play an evening home game, it will close at 7:30 p.m. to outbound traffic and close fully at 11 p.m.

The project is scheduled to take about three months.

