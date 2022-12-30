Roberto Clemente’s family holds memorial on 50th anniversary of the baseball player’s death

The family members of Roberto Clemente are holding a memorial to honor the former Pittsburgh Pirate 50 years after his death.

Clemente died on Dec. 31, 1972, when his plane crashed off the coast of Puerto Rico. He was on a mission to help earthquake victims in Nicaragua and was 38 years old.

The memorial will be held at Clemente’s statue on Federal Street in Pittsburgh’s North Shore.

A moment of silence will be held. Family members will place the first sentiment at his statue.

Roberto Clemente Jr., his wife Kailee, and their children, Roberto Clemente III and Leo Roberto Clemente will be in attendance.

The memorial will begin at noon on Saturday. A candle lighting will be held at 5 p.m.

Members of the public are welcome to join the event.

“Understanding the profound mutual love that Pittsburgh and Roberto had for one another, a special memorial arrangement will be laid by the family who welcomes everyone and anyone that may follow the same gestures,” the Pirates said in a release.

Any tributes left at the statue will be left to view on Sunday.

