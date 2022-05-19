Roberts awaits sentencing following blind plea

May 19—A Tahlequah man sentenced to federal prison for involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country for a traffic death entered a blind plea in Muskogee County District Court in relation to the same collision from which the federal charges arose.

Robert Dwayne Roberts, 36, pleaded guilty Tuesday to driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury for the injuries sustained by Kimberly Maples on Oct. 20, 2019.

Roberts was alleged to have been under the influence of an intoxicating substance when he made a left turn from U.S. 62 onto Four Mile Road east of Fort Gibson while driving a 1997 International truck. Roberts turned into the path of a westbound 2008 Lincoln Mark LT driven by Mark Maples, of Muskogee and Maples' truck struck Roberts' rear axle.

Maples had two passengers with him when the crash occurred — his wife Kimberly Maples and her daughter, Kirstey Washington, 29. Mark and Kimberly Maples were admitted in critical condition to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, while Washington was flown to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, also in critical condition. She was taken off life support Oct. 21, 2019.

As part of the blind plea, Roberts has made no deal with prosecutors, and it will be up to the judge to determine what his sentence will be.

Roberts will be sentenced by Associate District Judge Norman Thygesen at 9:30 a.m. July 20 in Muskogee County District Court.

Roberts was sentenced April 4 in federal court to two concurrent 51-month sentences in prison and three years probation for involuntary manslaughter in Washington's death, and for driving under the influence of intoxicating substance resulting in great bodily injury for Mark Maples' injuries. Those charges were filed in federal court after discovering Washington and Mark Maples were both Native Americans. Because Kimberly Maples is not Native American, the case involving her injuries is being heard in Muskogee County District Court.

An affidavit filed with the case states that Roberts displayed symptoms consistent with methamphetamine use following the crash.

"During the interview, [OHP Trooper Dustin] Thornton noted Roberts' physical condition as jittery with a low voice with rapid speech," the affidavit states. Roberts later admitted to using methamphetamine a day or two before the collision.