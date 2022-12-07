Roberts County deputies find needle in coffee cup, ND man arrested for possession of meth

The Roberts County deputies discovered a used hypodermic needle inside a coffee cup North Dakota driver was holding during traffic stop.

At approximately 9:40 p.m. two Roberts County deputies were patrolling near Peever and observed a vehicle that had matched the description of a driving complaint received by dispatch. The deputies observed an equipment violation and the vehicle was stopped on I-29 near mile marker 225.

One of the deputies made observations leading him to believe the driver, identified as Richard Fleming of North Dakota, was involved in the use or possession of illicit narcotics. The K9 Deputy was contacted.

While Fleming was being moved to the patrol vehicle, it was discovered that he had attempted to discard illicit narcotics while in the patrol vehicle. Fleming had been holding a coffee while speaking with the deputies. The deputies discovered a used hypodermic needle inside of the coffee cup.

A search of Fleming’s vehicle was conducted and additional illicit narcotics were located.

Fleming was charged with the following by the deputies: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana under two oz, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction and possession of a dangerous weapon with the intent to commit a felony.

Roberts County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said that they are being more vigorous in their drug enforcement efforts, and are conducting extra patrols to keep drug and alcohol intoxicated drivers off county roads.

