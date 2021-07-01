The Roberts Court thinks plutocrats should be able to buy the government in secret

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan Cooper, National correspondent
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court. Illustrated | iStock

The Supreme Court took a big step towards oligarchy on Thursday with Americans for Prosperity Foundation vs. Bonta, a 6-3 decision that invalidated a California law requiring charities to report their major donors to the state government. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor in dissent with the other two liberals.

The important impact of this decision is not what it will do in California so much as the precedent it sets. It almost certainly lays the groundwork for further challenges to political donor disclosure requirements in all circumstances. Previous conservative rulings opened a floodgate of bribery and corruption in politics, and now the court will prevent the American people from being able to find out who is buying the government.

Previously, the court had supported this kind of disclosure requirement. In 2010, Citizens United vs. FEC abolished limits on independent political spending by corporations and political committees, but still upheld disclosure requirements for super PACs. The decision created a tsunami of political bribery and corruption and, when combined with several other rulings that made it nearly impossible to prosecute politicians for corruption (like former Republican governor of Virginia Bob McDonnell), means that today rich people and corporations can buy legislators "over the counter like so many pounds of cheese."

There is just one remaining inconvenience for oligarchs who are rigging the political system: people can sort of find out about it. The First Amendment is the excuse Roberts settled on to remove this burdensome obligation.

In Americans for Prosperity Foundation (which was was brought by a bunch of right-wing advocacy groups), Roberts holds that the disclosure requirement is facially invalid — a sweeping phrase meaning it is always unconstitutional — and argues that the requirement is necessarily a burden on First Amendment rights of association. As such, it must be "narrowly tailored" to a government interest, he says, which California supposedly didn't do. Though he points to some instances in which donors had been harassed or threatened, his argument does not require anyone to actually demonstrate a real burden. It would therefore be virtually impossible for California to rewrite its disclosure law to comply.

It's not hard to see what is going on here: Laws that mandate disclosure of other political contributions are going down. As Sotomayor notes in her dissent, "Today's analysis marks reporting and disclosure requirements with a bull's-eye. Regulated entities who wish to avoid their obligations can do so by vaguely waving toward First Amendment 'privacy concerns.'" (I would guess that public records of personal donations to individual candidates will stay put, since oligarchs typically prefer to funnel their spending through committees and nonprofits).

It goes without saying that the argument Roberts is preparing to reach is utter trash. The idea that rich people's freedom of association rights are harmed by any kind of disclosure of their political contributions to such a degree that it outweighs the public interest in knowing if their representatives have ulterior motives is just as ridiculous as thinking money is speech. To adapt Anatole France, "The law, in its majestic equality, allows the rich and the poor alike to contribute billions into a dark money slush fund for political bribery."

This is why one often sees this multi-step approach when the Supreme Court is legislating from the bench, as it invents phony-baloney reasons why it gets to rule over us all. It would be rather scandalous to simply hand down some decision saying rich people get to spend unlimited sums in politics, and also nobody is allowed to know when they are doing this. Smart justices ease their way into unjustifiable opinions — in this case, first by legalizing corruption, then making up a pretext for oligarch anonymity in one narrow context that is clearly intended to apply broadly, so that they've got a precedent to cite and the right-wing media machine has time to repeat the fake rationale a billion times.

The only positive thing about this case — and the other big decision from this week, in which the court cored out most of the remaining shreds of the Voting Rights Act — is that it illustrates the stakes. These decisions are totally illegitimate. Not only does Justice Neil Gorsuch hold a seat that was unconstitutionally stolen from President Obama, and not only were he, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett nominated by a president that lost the popular vote and confirmed by a Senate majority representing a minority of the American people, the Constitution does not actually give the Supreme Court the power to overturn laws. Judicial review was invented out of thin air in Marbury vs. Madison, and for almost its entire history it has been used to enshrine slavery, racism, Jim Crow apartheid, corporate tyranny, and other horrific doctrines.

Congressional Democrats would be entirely within their rights adding more seats to the court to erase the conservative majority — or President Biden could simply decide to stop respecting judicial review, which would accomplish the same thing much more easily. Given the extreme nature of these decisions, it would be wise to assume the conservative majority will invent some pretext to strike down any protection of voting rights or campaign finance reforms Democrats might pass. For American democracy to survive, the reactionary tyrants on the Supreme Court must be brought to heel.

You may also like

Men are rapidly losing their close friends, poll finds

Texas nonprofit shares bizarre cheat sheet for identifying CRT buzzwords in the classroom

Anti-woke zealots are trying to politically purge the military

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court strikes down California requirement that charities must disclose their donors

    Americans for Prosperity Foundation v Bonta centers on a California requirement that forces nonprofits to disclose identities of major donors.

  • Yes, You Still Need to Have a Beauty Routine in Outer Space

    Former NASA astronaut Joan Higginbotham gives us all the galactic beauty tea.

  • With Walsh Jennings out, new generation hits the beach

    London Olympics organizers erected a 25-foot statue of two-time defending champion Kerri Walsh Jennings in St. James’ Park, just a short stroll from the venue where she would win her third beach volleyball title. Four years later in Rio de Janeiro, Walsh Jennings again climbed onto the podium to claim her fourth Olympic medal -- this one bronze. “This is the first Olympics she hasn’t been to in the 21st Century, which is just crazy to think about,” said Sarah Sponcil, who with her partner Kelly Claes won the final two qualifying events to snatch the last U.S. spot in Tokyo from Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat.

  • Exclusive-Iran restricts IAEA access to main enrichment plant after attack -diplomats

    PARIS/VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran has been restricting U.N. nuclear inspectors' access to its main uranium enrichment plant at Natanz, citing security concerns after what it says was an attack on the site by Israel in April, diplomats say. The standoff, which one official said has been going on for weeks, is in the course of being resolved, diplomats said, but it has also raised tensions with the West just as indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the Iran nuclear deal have adjourned without a date set for their resumption. It follows various moves by Iran that breach the 2015 nuclear deal or have angered Washington and its allies, ranging from enriching uranium to close to weapons-grade to failing to explain the origin of uranium particles that the U.N. nuclear watchdog found at several undeclared sites.

  • Germany says to buy Boeing maritime patrol aircraft for 1.1 billion euros

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will purchase five Boeing P-8A maritime patrol aircraft for about 1.1 billion euros ($1.31 billion), the defence ministry said on Wednesday, confirming a Reuters report from earlier this month. Following approval from the parliamentary budget committee, the contract will now be signed, said the ministry as Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer visited her counterpart in the United States. "This procurement, with a volume of around 1.1 billion euros, serves the urgent need to maintain a capability for long-range maritime reconnaissance and airborne submarine hunting," said the ministry.

  • White House turns Trump Organization indictments into call for tax reform

    Indictments against the Trump Organization and its Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg are another reason why wealthy people should pay their "fair share," the White House said Thursday.

  • Researchers reveal corrosive power of Trump’s lie of a stolen election

    Exposure to unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud reduces confidence in elections and factchecks have little effect – study Donald Trump is the driving force behind baseless claims of election fraud. Photograph: Reuters Happy Thursday, Republicans across the country have embraced a similar refrain as they push for new restrictions on voting. A significant chunk of the American electorate doesn’t have confidence in the results of the 2020 election, they argue, so new laws to restore “integrity” t

  • Hong Kong policeman was stabbed in "lone wolf" attack- security chief

    The 50-year-old man who stabbed a Hong Kong policeman on the anniversary of the city's return to Chinese rule on Thursday was a "lone wolf" who committed a terrorist act, Secretary for Security Chris Tang said. Police said late on Thursday they were investigating an attempted murder and suicide after a man attacked a police officer from behind at 10.05 p.m. (1405 GMT), then stabbed himself in the chest with the knife. Speaking to reporters early on Friday, Tang said the stabbing was a "local lone wolf terrorist attack."

  • Trump Organization CFO Denies Tax Fraud Scheme

    Jul.01 -- The Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty in the first criminal case to emerge from an investigation into former President Trump and his business dealings. Bloomberg’s Peter Jeffrey reports on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia.”

  • Red Cross reveals that children held in northeast Syria prisons

    GENEVA (Reuters) -Hundreds of children are incarcerated in adult prisons in northeastern Syria, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Wednesday, disclosing their plight as inmates for the first time. The children, mostly boys, have been removed to prisons from al-Hol, a desert camp run by Syrian Kurdish forces for 60,000 people from more than 60 countries, the aid agency said. Most are women and children who fled there after Islamic State's last enclaves collapsed two years ago.

  • 18 Famous Faces Who Started Out as Beauty Queens. Including Halle Berry

    Every celebrity in Hollywood has to get their start somewhere, whether that's through acting in commercials, appearing in a reality TV, or being lucky enough to know someone in the business. You know her as a former anchor on ABC World News, but during her senior year of high school, Diane represented the Commonwealth of Kentucky in America's 1963 Junior Miss scholarship pageant and won. In 1972, Lynda won the Miss World USA contest, eventually going on to represent America in the Miss World pageant.

  • Voting rights ruling increases pressure on Democrats to act

    Congressional Democrats are facing renewed pressure to pass legislation that would protect voting rights after a Supreme Court ruling Thursday made it harder to challenge Republican efforts to limit ballot access in many states. The 6-3 ruling on a case out of Arizona was the second time in a decade that conservatives on the Supreme Court have weakened components of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a landmark Civil Rights-era law. Trump's fabrications spurred Republicans in states such as Georgia and Florida to pass tougher rules on voting under the cloak of election integrity.

  • ‘Simply not enough.’ Surfside condo has $48 million in insurance coverage, court hears

    The first court hearing was held Thursday for a handful of initial lawsuits stemming from the Surfside condo collapse, and a Miami-Dade judge acknowledged that the building’s $48 million in total insurance coverage likely won’t be enough.

  • Protesters mark Philippine president's last year in power

    Left-wing activists and relatives of people killed in Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug campaign marked the start of his last year in office Wednesday with a noisy protest and a “countdown toward achieving justice.” Riot police prevented more than 150 flag-waving protesters from approaching the presidential palace in Manila. “We count 365 days left in his reign of terror,” protest leader Renato Reyes said.

  • Texas sheriffs and ICE officers sue Biden for not deporting criminal illegal immigrants

    Texas sheriffs have filed a lawsuit accusing the Biden administration of preventing federal officials from arresting or deporting criminal illegal immigrants.

  • Tropical Storm Elsa, 5th named storm of season, forms. Will track bring it to Florida?

    Tropical Storm Elsa, a record-breaking fifth named storm of the season, formed early Thursday in the Atlantic — with South Florida in its cone of uncertainty for early next week.

  • I Got A Nose Job During The Pandemic & I Have No Regrets

    I remember being 16 years old and walking home from school when two boys slowed down as they rode by on their bikes. One looked at me, turned to the other, and said: “Shame about her nose.” Though it was a passing comment from a teenager, it’s etched into my memory a decade later. This wasn’t the first time I’d had comments about my nose: A classmate once referred to it as a “beak” and my dad, from whom I inherited my nose, had joked about its “witchy” appearance more than once. As someone with

  • Biden calls on Congress to 'repair the damage' after Supreme Court's voting rights decision

    Biden calls on Congress to 'repair the damage' after Supreme Court's voting rights decision

  • How to make your own mini ice roller without spending a cent

    TikTok is obsessed with this easy DIY ice roller and all its skincare benefits.

  • Garland orders halt to any further federal executions

    Attorney General Merrick Garland has ordered a temporary halt to the Justice Department advocating any scheduling of further executions of federal inmates, according to a memo to senior officials at the department. Garland in the memo Thursday echoed his own recently stated reservations about use of the death penalty, noting a number of defendants who were later exonerated as well as statistics showing possible discriminatory impact on minorities. "The Department ofJustice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system is not only afforded the rights guaranteed by the Constitution and laws of the United States, but is also treated fairly and humanely," he wrote.