Roberts named Elks Teen of the Month

Levi Roberts is the Ashland Elks Teen of the Month for November.

He is the son of Matthew and Angela Roberts and is a senior at Mapleton High School.

Roberts has taken College Credit Plus courses and is enrolled in Mapleton’s Advanced Art Program, where he makes an array of pottery items. He also is in the industrial technology program, where he takes part in forging and woodworking projects.

Roberts has played basketball for Mapleton and is playing indoor soccer at Lodi. He plans on participating on the Mapleton track and field team in the spring.

He works at Meyer Hatchery and in his free time enjoys fishing.

Following graduation, Roberts plans on attending The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute (ATI) to study construction management.

