Roberts and Ryan Honors the Families of Fallen Patriots on this Year’s National Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day

Roberts & Ryan, America’s first Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Broker Dealer, pauses today to recognize and honor the nation’s Gold Star Mothers and Families who have lost a loved one in military service to our country.

Since World War I, the title “Gold Star Family” has been reserved for the families of military members who have died in the line of duty. In 1936, the last Sunday in September was designated “Gold Star Mother’s Day,” and in 2009, “Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day,” a day to honor these families and the ultimate sacrifice of their loved ones. Roberts and Ryan extends its warm thoughts and gratitude this Sunday to the more than 470,000 Gold Star Families.

With over $1.5 million in committed donations to Veteran’s causes, Roberts and Ryan passionately supports those who have fought to protect our freedoms. Roberts and Ryan actively engages with numerous charities and foundations that serve Veterans and their families, such as the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Children of Fallen Patriots, Boulder Crest, the Robert Irvine Foundation, and many other world-class organizations. Programs focused on issues arising from PTSD, providing funding for Veterans who have lost their mobility, and offering scholarships for children who have lost an active-duty parent are among the ongoing causes Roberts and Ryan fervently supports.

This year on Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day, Roberts and Ryan invites us all to consider the sacrifice given in the name of our freedoms and the heroism displayed daily; and extends its deep gratitude to Gold Star Families in honor of soldiers lost.

