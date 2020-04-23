Roberts & Ryan Investments Proudly Welcomes Daniel Rice, Veteran US Army Officer and Military Advocate, to Its Advisory Board

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roberts & Ryan Investments, Inc., one of America's first Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned (SDVO) FINRA-registered broker-dealers, is pleased to announce that Daniel Rice, veteran U.S. Army officer, has joined the firm's advisory board. Rice will assist Roberts & Ryan in expanding the firm's offerings and engagements to corporations and institutional investors committed to enhancing opportunities and economic independence to veterans, disabled veterans and their families.

Rice is President and one of the co-founders of Thayer Leadership Development Group (TLDG) at West Point. TLDG is one of the Top 40 ranked executive leader development companies globally as classified by Training Industry. TLDG works with Fortune 1000 companies to help build leaders of character using a proprietary method of developing leaders based on military leadership principles. In 10 years, TLDG has trained over 100,000 executives.

Under his vision and leadership, TLDG partnered with the Chief Executive magazine to create the Patriots in Business Awards to recognize corporations that go above and beyond to support our military, veterans and their families.

Rice is the publisher and co-author of the award-winning book "West Point Leadership: Profiles of Courage" and has been published several times in The Wall Street Journal, Chief Executive Magazine and Small Wars Journal. He has appeared on CNN, TODAY SHOW, FOX & FRIENDS, Bloomberg, MSNBC, NBC and other networks speaking on various national security and veterans' issues.

"Dan is a tremendous addition to our team with his character, energy and his extensive corporate and financial network," said Brian Rathjen, President of Roberts & Ryan Investments, Inc. "Dan is known nationally as a tireless supporter of U.S. national security and veteran issues, having served three times in the Army, recipient of the Purple Heart, and having helped educate thousands of American executives on the lessons that corporate leaders can learn from the military through his writings, speeches and advocacy."

Dan is a graduate of West Point with a B.S. in National Security, holds an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Business at Northwestern University and an M.S. in Marketing from Medill Graduate School at Northwestern University, and will receive an M.S.Ed. in Learning from the University of Pennsylvania in May 2020. He is also a doctoral candidate in the University of Pennsylvania Chief Learning Officer program.

In 2004, he volunteered to rejoin the Army after over a decade out of uniform and deployed to Iraq as an infantry officer based in Tikrit for over a year. In 2008, he served on the congressionally funded "Project for National Security Reform." He has been awarded the Purple Heart, Ranger Tab, Combat Action Badge, Airborne Badge and other awards.

"It's an honor to serve on the Roberts & Ryan team. Brian Rathjen has built a team of professional traders, many veterans themselves, each with considerable experience and expertise in their respective fields," said Rice. "However, I'm most impressed with the incredible philanthropic support that Roberts & Ryan provides to veteran philanthropies that is unmatched by any other firm. I look forward to helping grow the firm and increasing the philanthropic giving exponentially."

About Roberts & Ryan Investments, Inc.

Roberts & Ryan Investments, Inc. is one of America's first Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned (SDVO), FINRA-registered broker-dealers, located in New York, Dallas and Seal Beach, California.

For more information, please visit www.roberts-ryan.com.

