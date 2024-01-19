Robertsdale family 1 of many in Alabama yet to see state checks to help pay for disabled loved ones

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Cassey Prescott is one of many parents in Alabama who receive state funding to help care for her daughter, Lyriq, who has a disability.

However, for her and many others, she hasn’t received her payments from the state making her wonder how she will make ends meet as it’s her only source of income.

“She was diagnosed with hypoplastic right heart syndrome,” Prescott explained about her daughter’s condition. “Also pulmonary stenosis, she was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension. She has severe asthma and what they call Tracheomalacia.”

Because of Lyriq’s condition, she requires 24-hour around-the-clock care from two caregivers: both of her parents.

To help care for their daughter, Prescott is part of the program with the Alabama Department of Senior Services that provides money to help care for an elderly family member or a child with a disability.

To qualify for the program, a recipient must be financially eligible for Medicaid and meet the program’s level-of-care criteria. An overview of the programs can be found here.

However, Prescott explained she hasn’t received any payment from the state for nearly a month–making her wonder when she’ll be able to make ends meet.

“This is embarrassing, but like we’ve done spring cleaning so that we could clean out the house and sell stuff to be able to get a little bit of money,” Prescott explained. “You know, it’s embarrassing. I don’t want to sound like I’m one of those people that have their hand out because we’re not. We’re just trying to survive with a disabled child. That’s all we’re trying to do. We just want what’s best for her, and it seems like we can’t make that happen because we’re not being heard.”

The Alabama Department of Senior Services uses a company called “Acumen” to issue payments. Previously, they used a company called “Allied.”

They made the switch from Allied to Acumen a few days before Christmas 2023 causing a bit of a delay in issuing payments.

Prescott said she and other families have been trying to get a hold of Acumen for weeks to know when their next payment will arrive because for many in the state, it is their only source of income.

“Do you choose diapers and groceries and essentials to live or do you pay your power bills?” Prescott questioned. “Do you pay your phone bills so that you can make sure that you have a line to call 911 if something happens with your disabled child, what do you do? How do you make those decisions and how do they expect us to make those decisions?”

WKRG News 5 tried to get a hold of Acumen but was unsuccessful, so we reached out to the Alabama Department of Senior Services to see when Prescott and others will receive their next payment.

Debra Davis, Deputy Commissioner of the department, provided us with a statement explaining they were aware of the delay.

Both the former management company and the new management company have assured ADSS they are processing payments as quickly as possible. ADSS is working with program participants and both management companies to resolve all payments as soon as possible. Debra Davis, Deputy Commissioner, Alabama Department of Senior Services

Davis explained that several people in the state have received their payments, but Prescott said she’s yet to see anything.

She explained the only form of communication she’s received from Acumen is emails advising her that her payments are still processing. She’s hoping they come sooner rather than later.

“I know a lot of people in the world is going to be like, well, you shouldn’t be living off the government,” Prescott explained. “If I didn’t have to, I wouldn’t. It’s not a choice that we have. We’re doing the best we can. We didn’t we didn’t choose this. And God, no, she didn’t choose this, so she shouldn’t have to suffer for it.”

