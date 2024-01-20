Robertsdale family with disabled child receives state check; Acumen CEO says delays caused by transition

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a story we broke on WKRG News 5 at 10, a Robertsdale family is trying to figure out how to pay their bills and meet other financial obligations after not receiving their payment from the state for providing around-the-clock care for their child with a disability.

After the story about Cassey Prescott and her daughter Lyriq aired, Prescott received some of her money from the state as of Friday afternoon.

Fortunately for her, she told WKRG News 5 that she’s extremely thankful and happy to finally receive her funds.

She and others across the state are starting to see their checks being processed.

Josh Auer, the CEO of Acumen, the company responsible for distributing payments for the Alabama Department of Senior Services, reached back out to WKRG News 5 and explained what caused the delays for several families across Alabama.

He explained to WKRG in several statements, on Dec. 23, the Alabama Department of Senior Services transitioned from a company called Allied to Acumen to distribute payments.

Allied has not been an ideal partner during the transition. Data transfers have been late and much of the data has been inaccurate or incomplete. During any transition Acumen (or any other incoming FMS provider) is reliant on data transfer from the incumbent provider (Allied in this case) and authorization data from the payer (in this case ADSS). Any missing or inaccurate data can cause payments to be rejected. Additionally, any data entry error by the participant can cause a rejection of claims. Acumen has been working diligently with the support of ADSS to collect or recreate needed information to process payments. Acumen is also incurring a high volume of calls about payments prior to December 23rd which remain the responsibility of Allied, not Acumen, as they pre-dated Acumen’s contract commencement date. The calls Acumen is receiving about payments that remain the responsibility of Allied are increasing our wait times. We would encourage participants to please contact Allied directly for any claims prior to December 23, 2023. Josh Auer, CEO of Acumen

Auer also reiterated that they’ve been with ADSS since Dec. 23, so to ask about any payments made before that, clients will have to redirect their questions to Allied.

However, he said they are working to process checks out as soon as possible as Auer said they’re only responsible for distributing checks every two weeks, but ever since the transition, they’ve been quickly dispensing checks every day since Jan. 12.

There is a lot of confusion about what payments Acumen is supposed to be making vs what Allied is responsible for. Acumen’s first contracted payroll date was Friday, January 12, 2024 for claims that Acumen started collecting on December 23, 2023. All claims prior to that should go to Allied. The original deadline for time submission to be paid on January 1/12/24 was January 1/1/2024. Acumen extended the submission deadline to 1/5/24 to help accommodate any additional late time cards, data transfer issues, or payment entries by ADSS or the participants. Additionally, Acumen is currently running multiple daily payments to help accommodate participants during the transition, even though Acumen is only contractually obligated to run a payroll every two weeks. This accommodation is to expedite pay for care workers for whom time was submitted late, or payments for which Acumen only later received adequate information and/or authorization to pay. Acumen has been taking on these extra efforts at Acumen’s own cost because we care deeply about the program participants in Alabama. Josh Auer, CEO of Acumen

If you are someone who qualifies under the state’s program and receives funding from the state, Auer said to make sure to submit and complete and accurate timecard. People can check their authorization through Acumen’s online portal or with their ADSS counselor. Acumen’s customer service line can be reached at (866)-859-0027.

We did reach out to Allied for comment regarding Auer’s allegations regarding the transition and the status of citizen payments, and they have not responded by the time of this publication.

