Robertson case dismissed

Jun. 8—CLINTON — Clinton County District Court Judge John Telleen has filed an order officially dismissing charges against a man who had a motion to suppress evidence granted.

Telleen last week filed an order to dismiss the case against Travis M. Robertson, 30, of Savanna, Ill., which he filed after granting a motion to suppress evidence. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh last week filed a motion to dismiss, stating insufficient evidence existed following the suppression ruling.

Robertson was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, in excess of five grams, a Class B felony; and one count of failure to affix Iowa drug tax stamp as a habitual offender, a Class D felony. The charges were filed in connection with a complaint at the Clinton Walmart store in March.