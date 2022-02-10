Robertson County deputy Savanna Puckett was shot 8 times before arson, officials say

James Jackson Conn, the man accused of killing a Robertson County deputy, made his first appearance in court Thursday morning for a preliminary hearing. After three hours of morning testimony, the case was bound over to a grand jury by Robertson County General Sessions Judge Joel Perry.

Conn, 27, of Smyrna, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated arson in the Jan. 23 death of 22-year-old sheriff's office Deputy Savanna Puckett, who was found shot eight times inside her burning home. Conn is being held without bond.

Conn was arrested the following day after an hours-long standoff with authorities at his Odom Court home in Smyrna.

TBI agents began investigating Puckett's death shortly after she was found dead with gunshot wounds, after extinguishing a fire inside her home on the 5100 block of Highway 41 North in Springfield.

Red flags in the relationship

Days before her death, Puckett asked for an officer to come to her Springfield home because her ex-boyfriend had shown up uninvited. Puckett and Conn had been dating since late October.

Sergeant Megan Ketchum testified Thursday that Puckett and her were good friends.

Ketchum stated that she was the person Puckett called the morning of Jan.19 after she saw a vehicle in her driveway. She seemed scared, Ketchum testified.

Robertson County Sheriff's Office Deputy Savanna Puckett was found shot and dead inside her burning home Sunday, officials said. She was 22.

Ketchum stated that Puckett got in her personal vehicle and followed the car that was in her driveway. Puckett read the license plate number to Ketchum, and it was discovered that the car belonged to Conn, she said. Before this incident, Puckett previously told Ketchum that she was breaking up with Conn.

“She was concerned," Ketchum said. "She was starting to get red flags in the relationship which is why she wanted to take a break.”

Conn visited Puckett's house again that same evening.

"He was told to stay away from my house," Puckett says in the call to Robertson County Dispatch, recorded at 8:25 p.m. on Jan. 19. Ketchum stated that Conn knew he wasn't suppose to be there but wanted to apologize to Puckett.

That night, Puckett ended up staying at Ketchum's house.

A Special Agent with the TBI comes out of a home on Odom Court to collect evidence bags on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Smyrna Tenn.

Ketchum stated that Puckett had a service weapon for protection, but she gave her an additional glock 22 .40 caliber service weapon.

Puckett's service weapon was found on the scene in her holster, but the back up weapon, given to Puckett by Ketchum, was not found at the scene, according to officials. A .40 caliber casing cartridge was found at the scene, according to previous reports.

Puckett found with blanket over body

Matthew Vogle with the Springfield Fire Department responded to Puckett's burning home the night of Jan. 23. Thursday he testified that as he searched the fiery home, he discovered Puckett's body in a bedroom under a blanket.

"She had blood on her face," Vogle said.

Vogle and fire department crew members removed Puckett's body from the home through a window while the fire was still being extinguished. That's when deputies and EMS discovered that she had been shot. The fire was out before flames reached the bedroom area where Puckett's body was found, Vogle said, mentioning that the bedroom only received heavy smoke damage because the door was initially closed.

Vogle stated that he discovered a white bottle that looked as if it had been squeezed. It was later discovered that there was a can of lighter fluid and tiki torch fluid on the floor inside the house with fingerprints matched to Conn, officials confirmed.

Officials: The fire was intentional

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Fire Investigator Russel Robinson testified on Thursday that the fire wasn't an accident.

“You could see a liquid stain on the carpet," Robinson said referring to the lighter fluid.

“(The) cause of the fire would be intentionally set by an individual.”

Puckett was shot 8 times, officials say

TBI special agent James Scarbro stated that the four-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, had been shot eight times.

Puckett had a gunshot wound on the right side of her face, several in the chest area, both arms and finger, he stated.

Conn, who was arrested in Smyrna, quickly become a suspect.

In court, Scarbro stated that he interviewed Conn after the arrest. Conn claimed he had gone to several businesses on Jan. 22-23. It was discovered Conn had purchased some items at a nearby Dollar General and later purchased two items from a Walmart.

Investigators obtained video of Conn purchasing the lighter fluid and tiki torch fuel. It was also discovered that he purchased HotHands, or warmers for hands and feet, the night before the incident.

From Jan. 22- 23, Conn's vehicle stayed at the Dollar General parking lot overnight, which is a mile away from Puckett's home.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Alexis Clark can be reached at aclark@gannett.com or 931-217-8519. Follow her on Twitter @lexclark_.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Savanna Puckett, Robertson County deputy was shot 8 times before arson