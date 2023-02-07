Robertson County mother killed, daughter injured in Friday double shooting

Robert D. Mitchell, 38, faces criminal attempt first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges in the Nov. 27, 2020 shooting of 46-year-old Melanie Dempsey and her 15-year-old daughter in Springfield, Tennessee. Investigators are working to upgrade Mitchell's charges following Dempsey's death on Nov. 28, 2020.

Update: Robert Mitchell was found not guilty by reason of insanity on January 27, 2023.

A woman was killed and her 15-year-old daughter was injured in a double shooting following a domestic dispute in Springfield on Friday.

Robertson County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call reporting a gunshot wound at a residence on Boyd Holland Road around 1 a.m. Deputies found Melanie Dempsey, 46, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to a department news release. Her daughter suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her wrist.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where Dempsey later died, officials announced Saturday morning. The 15-year-old girl is in stable condition.

Investigators are working with the district attorney's office to upgrade the charges against the shooting suspect, 38-year-old Robert D. Mitchell, following Dempsey's death. Mitchell was initially charged with criminal intent first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Mitchell was at the residence when deputies arrived and surrendered himself to their custody. Mitchell lived with Dempsey and her daughter and shot them after a domestic altercation with Dempsey, according to investigators' preliminary findings. The investigation is ongoing.

Mitchell is being held at the Robertson County Detention Facility. No bond was listed in facility's records as of 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

