Robertson County Sheriff's deputy found shot, dead inside burning home

Rachel Wegner, Nashville Tennessean
·1 min read
Roberts County Sheriff&#39;s Office Deputy Savanna Puckett was found shot and dead inside her burning home Sunday, officials said. She was 22.
Robertson County Sheriff's Deputy Savanna Puckett was found shot inside her burning home Sunday night. The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said a news release.

Another deputy went to check on Puckett around 5 p.m. Sunday when she did not report for her shift and found her home on Highway 41 in Springfield engulfed in flames, the release said. The deputy was not able to make it inside due to the extent of the fire. Once firefighters arrived, they found Puckett inside.

She was a four-year veteran on the force, according to the release. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate.

“Words cannot express the sadness and grief that Savanna’s family and her Sheriff’s Office family are facing right now," Sheriff Michael Van Dyke said in the release. "This is a tragedy that we are processing minute by minute. Please keep Savanna, her family and the Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers."

It was not immediately clear if the gunshot wound or the fire caused Puckett's death. No other details were available as of Monday morning.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Savanna Puckett: Deputy found shot, dead in burning Springfield home

