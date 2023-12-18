Robertson Kitchen & Bath Kid of Character: Luke Loveless, Minerva Local

Luke Loveless, an eighth-grader at Minerva Middle School, is The Alliance Review's Robertson Kitchen & Bath Kid of Character for December.

NAME – Luke Loveless

SCHOOL – Minerva Middle School

RESIDENCE – Minerva

AGE – 14

PARENTS – Justin and Jessica Loveless

SIBLINGS – Kaylie and Carter Loveless

SCHOOL ACTIVITIES – Lion Pride TV, band, jazz band and soccer.

NOMINATION – "Luke is a hard-working student. He is always on task doing what is expected. His wit and sense of humor is enjoyed by his peers and teachers. He portrays the pillars of Minerva Middle School – compassion, responsibility and respect."

PLEASE TELL US WHY YOU PERFORMED THE ACT OF KINDNESS – I work hard and stay on task because I have high expectations for myself and want to attain a fulfilling career in the future. Having a sense of humor helps people get along and helps handle hard times with a positive attitude.

DO YOU HAVE A FAVORITE VIDEO GAME, BOOK OR TV SHOW? – If I had to pick a favorite TV show, it would be the casual ones I’ve written, shot and edited with my friends.

WHAT DO YOU WANT TO BE WHEN YOU GROW UP? – I would like to become a filmmaker.

IF YOU COULD CHANGE ONE THING ABOUT SCHOOL, WHAT WOULD IT BE? – I would create more classes to do with filming and creative writing.

IF YOU COULD HAVE A SUPERPOWER, WHAT WOULD IT BE AND HOW WOULD YOU USE IT TO CHANGE THE WORLD? – If I could have any superpower, I would want superhuman intelligence because I would be able to revolutionize fields such as medicine, energy, science, and education by solving complex problems that were originally unsolvable.

