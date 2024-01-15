Robertson Kitchen & Bath Teacher of the Month: Leann Laure, Sebring Local

B.L. Miller third-grade teacher Leann Laure works with her students Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in her classroom. Laure is The Alliance Review's Robertson Kitchen & Bath Teacher of the Month for January.

Editor’s note: Leann Laure, a third-grade teacher at B.L. Miller Elementary School in Sebring Local School District is The Alliance Review’s Robertson Kitchen & Bath Teacher of the Month for January. In the photo, Laure is wearing her PBIS T-shirt, in support of the district’s Positive Behavior and Interventions Support System. Laure is the facilitator in her school. She said staff at B.L. Miller wear the shirts on Wednesdays, which are known as “WooHoo Wednesdays” at the school. The school’s students can win a shirt in a drawing on Wednesdays if they have had a positive action recorded over the week. The PBIS team designed the shirts and the special celebration day.

NAME – Leann Laure

SCHOOL – B.L. Miller Elementary, Sebring Local Schools

RESIDENCE – I live in Alliance, but within Marlington Local School District.

HIGH SCHOOL ALMA MATER – I am a proud graduate of Sebring McKinley High School!

COLLEGE – Undergrad was Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania; and my graduate degree was obtained from Kent State University in Kent.

FAMILY – I am married to Joe Laure. We have a son Macagey who is a junior secondary education major at Marietta College, where he is also on the men's soccer team.

NOMINATION – "Mrs. Laure has mastered the art of third grade and getting her students to pass the third-grade reading guarantee. Mrs. Laure is able to meet each child where they are academically and helps to foster a love of learning with each student."

WHAT SUBJECTS DO YOU TEACH? – I teach third grade. All subjects are taught by me. (ELA, Math, Social Studies and Science)

WHAT IS THE BEST PART OF YOUR JOB? – The best part of my job is when my students experience success and are so excited and proud. I love celebrating those successes with them. I also love when former students come up to me as adults and recall their favorite third grade memories. The fact that they remember something they loved in third grade warms my heart.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING PART OF YOUR JOB? – Keeping up with the mounds of paperwork is the most challenging part of being an educator.

WHAT SECRET TO SUCCESS WOULD YOU SHARE WITH STUDENTS? – Always believe in yourself. You can achieve anything you set your mind to. Don't give up!

IS TEACHING KIDS THE SAME TODAY AS WHEN YOU FIRST STARTED? – Teaching today is very different from when I first began. Everything now is technology based. Our students today are so fortunate to have their very own device to use in the classroom on a daily basis.

YOUR STUDENTS WOULD BE SURPRISED TO KNOW THAT YOU … – … were a lifeguard at the Sebring Pool for seven years!

WHAT IS YOUR HIDDEN TALENT? – I am a swimmer. I was recruited to be on the swim team at Grove City College. I also play the piano.

IF YOU WEREN’T A TEACHER, YOU’D BE … -- … an interior decorator.

AFTER A LONG DAY AT WORK, WHAT IS THE BEST WAY TO RELAX? – The best way for me to relax is to head to the Iron Horse Trail by my house. Depending on my energy level, I will walk, bike or run on the trail.

