Robertson sworn in as Cambria sheriff, says he's ready to help rebuild trust in law enforcement

Jan. 4—EBENSBURG, Pa. — After taking his oath of office Monday, Cambria County Sheriff Don Robertson said he is looking forward to taking on the challenges of the job.

The biggest challenges face police and sheriffs across the nation in the wake of publicity surrounding police shootings and abuse, and the trials that followed.

"Law enforcement, in general, has a lot of challenges," Roberton said after his investiture ceremony at the Cambria County courthouse. "We have to build back the public trust."

Roberson, 54, becomes Cambria's first elected Republican sheriff in more than two decades.

He was named acting sheriff following the May 2020 death of longtime sheriff Bob Kolar.

Speaking at Monday's swearing-in, Deputy Sheriff Bob Miller credited Robertson's leadership through a tough time for the sheriff's office that included COVID-19 mitigation, Kolar's death and the deaths of two deputies and the office manager.

"We are all family," Miller said.

There will be changes in the office, moving forward, but Kolar's legacy will not be forgotten, Robertson said.

"Bob did a great job," Robertson said. "He was a father figure to most of us in the office."

Robertson was sworn in by Cambria County Judge Linda Fleming with his hand on a Bible held by his wife of 33 years, Lori Robertson.

Fleming also administered the oaths of office to all the county's deputy sheriffs.