Robertson's Tiger Management Buys Adobe, Facebook

Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio)'s Tiger Management bought shares of the following stocks during the third quarter.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp





During the quarter, the firm acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT), buying 1.11 million shares. The portfolio was impacted by 13.06%.

The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion and an enterprise value of $3.20 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 1 out of 10. While the return on equity of -93.69% is underperforming the sector, return on assets of -12.42% is outperforming 72% of companies in the biotechnology industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 24.45 is above the industry median of 9.6.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)'s Viking Global Investors with 3.90% of outstanding shares, followed by Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.69%.

Adobe Inc.

The investment firm boosted its Adobe Inc. (ADBE) holding by 102.31%. The portfolio was impacted by 3.72%.

The company, which provides software and services for content creation as well as solutions for digital advertising and marketing, has a market cap of $143.85 billion and an enterprise value of $144.34 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 28.77% and return on assets of 14.87% are outperforming 91% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.88.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.29% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.84% and Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio)'s Lone Pine Capital with 0.73%.

Facebook Inc.

The Facebook Inc. (FB) position was raised by 22.78%, impacting the portfolio by 1.96%.

The company has a market cap of $562.93 billion and an enterprise value of $519.80 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 20.77% and return on assets of 16.66% are outperforming 88% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 5.72 is above the industry median of 5.03.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.44% of outstanding shares, followed by Halvorsen with 0.24% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23%.

Qualcomm Inc.

The firm increased its Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) position by 48.34%. The trade had an impact of 1.73% on the portfolio.

The wireless chip vendor has a market cap of $99.34 billion and an enterprise value of $106.99 billion.