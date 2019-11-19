Robertson's Tiger Management Buys Adobe, Facebook

Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio)'s Tiger Management bought shares of the following stocks during the third quarter.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp
During the quarter, the firm acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT), buying 1.11 million shares. The portfolio was impacted by 13.06%.
The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion and an enterprise value of $3.20 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 1 out of 10. While the return on equity of -93.69% is underperforming the sector, return on assets of -12.42% is outperforming 72% of companies in the biotechnology industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 24.45 is above the industry median of 9.6.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)'s Viking Global Investors with 3.90% of outstanding shares, followed by Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.69%.
Adobe Inc.
The investment firm boosted its Adobe Inc. (ADBE) holding by 102.31%. The portfolio was impacted by 3.72%.
The company, which provides software and services for content creation as well as solutions for digital advertising and marketing, has a market cap of $143.85 billion and an enterprise value of $144.34 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 28.77% and return on assets of 14.87% are outperforming 91% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.88.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.29% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.84% and Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio)'s Lone Pine Capital with 0.73%.
Facebook Inc.
The Facebook Inc. (FB) position was raised by 22.78%, impacting the portfolio by 1.96%.
The company has a market cap of $562.93 billion and an enterprise value of $519.80 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 20.77% and return on assets of 16.66% are outperforming 88% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 5.72 is above the industry median of 5.03.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.44% of outstanding shares, followed by Halvorsen with 0.24% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23%.
Qualcomm Inc.
The firm increased its Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) position by 48.34%. The trade had an impact of 1.73% on the portfolio.
The wireless chip vendor has a market cap of $99.34 billion and an enterprise value of $106.99 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 117.51% and return on assets of 13.05% are outperforming 88% of companies in the semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.77 is below the industry median of 1.39.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.13% of outstanding shares, followed by Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 1.26%, T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.51% and Segalas with 0.45%.
SVMK Inc.
The guru acquired a new position in SVMK Inc. (SVMK), buying 242,413 shares. The portfolio was impacted by 1.57%.
The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and an enterprise value of $2.48 billion.
GuruFocus gives it a profitability and growth rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of -30.67% and return on assets of -10.49% are underperforming 77% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 4.6 out of 10, with a cash-debt ratio of 0.38 that is far below the industry median of 2.33.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Coleman with 1.83% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 1.06% and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.27%.
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV
The Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS) stake was increased by 20.01%. The portfolio was impacted by 1.12%.
The airline operator has a market cap of $1.09 billion and an enterprise value of $3.0 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. While the return on equity of 14.53% is outperforming the sector, return on assets of 1.93% is underperforming 60% of companies in the transportation industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.17 is below the industry median of 0.28.
Oakmark Intl Small Cap (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 4.10% of outstanding shares, followed by the Simons' firm with 1.66%.
Micron Technology Inc.
The Micron Technology Inc. (MU) holding was increased by 20.01%. The portfolio was impacted by 0.77%.
The semiconductor and chip manufacturer has a market cap of $52.94 billion and an enterprise value of $51.72 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 18.36% and return on assets of 13.69% are outperforming 85% of companies in the semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.36 is below the industry median of 1.39.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 5.11% of outstanding shares, followed by the Simons' firm with 1.13% and Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.58%.
Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.
