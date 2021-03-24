Robeson Area Multi-Jurisdictional Gun and Drug Task Force conducts operation in Rowland

The Robesonian, Lumberton, N.C.
·1 min read

Mar. 24—ROWLAND — Multiple charges, including for weapons and drugs, were a result of a recent operation by the Robeson Area Multi-Jurisdictional Gun and Drug Task Force.

The operation that took place Friday in Rowland led to carrying a concealed firearm charges for 30-year-old Phaeton Lyle of Carlson Bay Circle in Fayetteville, 22-year-old Josiah Williams of Tamarack Drive in Fayetteville, 22-year-old Brianna McCormick of Holly Street in Lumberton, and 27-year-old DeShaun William of Salley McNair Road in Laurinburg, according to the St. Pauls Police Department. Four firearms were seized during the operation.

Also charged were Charles Locklear, 37, of Iona Church Road in Rowland for possession of synthetic cannabinoid; and Darius Munley, 26, of South Canal Street in Rowland for possession of marijuana.

Other arrests and citations issued during the operation included four for carrying a concealed firearm, one for possession of marijuana, one possession of drug paraphernalia, one possession of synthetic cannabinoid, one revoked driving, two expired registrations, one no insurance and one warning for speeding.

The task force is comprised of the Lumberton, Maxton, Pembroke, Red Springs, Rowland, Parkton and St. Pauls police departments, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division, and a federal agency.

