Robeson Area Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force arrests multiple people during November Maxton, Pembroke operations

Dec. 15—The Robeson Area Multi-Jurisdictional Gun and Drug Task Force held operations in Maxton and Pembroke during the month of November resulting in multiple drug and gun arrests and the seizure of two firearms and $5,747 in currency, according to the St. Pauls Police Department.

The task force is comprised of Lumberton, Red Springs, Maxton, Parkton, Rowland, Pembroke and St. Pauls police departments, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the United States Homeland Security Department.

The St. Pauls Police Department shared information regarding the operations on its Facebook page Sunday.

According to the department, the following people were arrested/charged as a result of the operations:

— Cee Jay Dial, 19, of Parrot Drive in Lumberton, for possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, felony possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to sell or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a drug vehicle.

— Ahshon Burgess, 29, of Marcus Road in Pembroke, for felony possession of cocaine, maintaining a drug vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in cocaine, and possession of cocaine with the intent to sell or deliver.

— Harley Locklear, 19, of Tiny Road in Rowland, for possession of marijuana.

— Perry Chavis, 31, of Pine Street in Pembroke, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Doquan Matthews-Ptomey, 31, of Brandie Road in Maxton, for armed robbery, first-and second-degree assault, use of a firearm during a violent crime and conspiracy

The following total arrests/citations/warnings were issued: one possession of stolen firearm; one carrying a concealed weapon; one felony possession of marijuana; one possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver; three for possession of drug paraphernalia; two for maintaining a drug vehicle; one felony possession of cocaine, one possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; three for possession of marijuana; one trafficking in cocaine; one possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver; one armed robbery; one first-and second-degree assault; one use of a firearm during a violent crime; one conspiracy; one unlicensed driving; one title violation; one revoked driving; one tinted window violation; one expired registration; two for fictitious plates; three for no inspection; two for headlight violation; two for speeding; two for failing to stop; and two for no insurance.