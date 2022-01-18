Robeson Area Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force nets multiple drug, gun charges in Lumberton operation

Jan. 18—LUMBERTON — The Robeson Area Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force made multiple gun and drug arrests during a recent operation in Lumberton.

The Task Force is comprised of the Lumberton, Red Springs, Maxton, Pembroke, Rowland, St. Pauls, and Hope Mills police departments, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division, and the United States Department of Homeland Security. The Task Force made multiple arrests during an operation conducted in Lumberton on Friday, according to a press release by the St. Pauls Police Department.

As a result of the operation the following people were arrested/charged:

— Jawaun Alston, 27, of Pleasant Hope Road in Fairmont, for charges of carrying a concealed firearm and possession of marijuana.

— Jordan Nance, 24, of Grace Street in Bladenboro, for charges of carrying a concealed firearm, possession of cocaine, driving while impaired, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Justin Goins, 34, of Odum Road in Lumberton, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Kayla Harvey, 28, of Freedom Drive in Lumberton, on a warrant for larceny.

— Tasha Mitchell, 43, of Hardin Street in Lumberton, for possession of cocaine, possession of ecstasy, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Serenity Atkins, 21, of East Sixth Street in Lumberton, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Troy Llyod, 33, of Silver Circle in Lumberton, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Shania Powell, 20, of Musselwhite Circle in Lumberton, for possession of marijuana.

The operation resulted in the following total arrests/citations/warnings: two for carrying a concealed firearm; two possession of cocaine; possession of ecstasy; five for possession of marijuana charges; five for possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while impaired; two for transporting open container of alcohol in motor vehicle; consuming alcohol on unauthorized premise; five for revoked driving; four for unlicensed driving; four for expired registration; headlight violation; three inspection violations; two stop sign violations; five for no insurance; three fictitious plates; two borrowing license plates; failure to surrender license plate; failure to apply for title and revoked registration.

"Police also seized two firearms," according to the release.