Robeson County cocaine distributor sentenced to more than 17 years imprisonment

Jun. 10—NEW BERN — A Pembroke man was sentenced Wednesday to 210 months in prison for cocaine distribution.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, an investigation revealed that John Caulder Jr., 38, had conspired with other Robeson County area individuals to distribute more than 100 kilograms of cocaine from 2014 through May 2019. On May 1, 2019, law enforcement concluded the investigation by executing a search warrant at Caulder's Pembroke residence. During the search, investigators located cocaine, crack, cash and drug packaging material.

G. Norman Acker III, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Caroline Webb prosecuted the case.