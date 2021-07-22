Robeson County deputies arrest two Florida men on narcotics charges

Jul. 22—LUMBERTON — Two 42-year-old Florida men were jailed Tuesday under $1 million bonds after sheriff's deputies seized 4.4 pounds of cocaine from a vehicle on Interstate 95.

Christian S. Hernandez, of Jacksonville, and Josua V. Morales, of Tampa Bay, each were charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine, two counts of trafficking cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Hernandez also was charged with maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.

Each man was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.

Robeson County Sheriff's Office Highway Intervention Team deputies conducted on Tuesday a traffic stop of a 2020 Toyota Corolla on Interstate 95 North near mile marker 34, according to the Sheriff's Office. During the traffic stop about 4.4 pounds of cocaine, U.S. currency and drug paraphernalia were located and seized.

"The cocaine has a street value in excess of $100,000," according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with more information about the case or information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.