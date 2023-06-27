Robeson County man charged with murder of unborn child in I-95 Fayetteville shooting

A Robeson County man was arrested Monday in a May shooting that wounded three people including a pregnant woman, killing her unborn child, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

James Junior Mcbryde, 32, of Lumber Bridge, is charged with murder of an unborn child, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, six counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property and six counts of attempted first-degree murder in the May 6 shooting, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The victims' names were not released.

Initial coverage: Unborn child killed in I-95 shooting in Fayetteville on Saturday

The shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on Interstate 95 North near exit 40 when a black Toyota Camry occupied by six people was hit by gunfire, the release said. Three of the occupants were hit, according to the release. Two of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the release said. The Sheriff's Office did not release a condition for the third victim.

Mcbryde was booked into the Cumberland County jail with bail set at $3.1 million secured, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lt. A. Bean with the Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide Unit at 910-677-6592 or Crimestoppers at 910-48-38477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org or by downloading the free “P3 Tips” app available on your device's app store.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

