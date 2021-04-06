Robeson County man sentenced to 12 years for drug and firearm possession

Apr. 6—RALEIGH — A Maxton man was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

On Aug, 3, 2019, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office responded to a community complaint regarding drug sales at a residence in Rowland, according to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. During the investigation, deputies observed Cody Zachary Locklear, 29, run out of the residence and try to discard a firearm and a bag containing distributable amounts of cocaine, crack, marijuana and various narcotic pills. Deputies recovered the firearm and the controlled substances and took Locklear into custody.

Locklear was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III, according to G. Norman Acker III, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Caroline Webb prosecuted the case.